Q2 Billings Area Weather: Rain and warmer than average temps for Christmas

BILLINGS — There is a chance of patchy freezing rain tonight in areas mainly north and east of Billings causing slick roads so use caution if you plan to commute. A decent chance for rain will come Christmas morning.

The big weather issue will be the wind. Gusts up to 60 mph possible in the Livingston/Nye area tonight through Christmas morning. Gusts between 40-45 mph (if not stronger) are likely over portions of east/southeast Montana. Billings could feel gusts over 30 mph.

Warmer than average daytime highs are expected through the middle of next week before cooler air tries to knock temperatures back down to near seasonal.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 30s/40s Christmas Day through next week.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 20s tonight, 20s/30s tomorrow night then mainly 20s Monday night through the rest of the week.

From my family to yours, Merry Christmas! :)

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com