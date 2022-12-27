Q2 Billings Area Weather: Our warmest day for the rest of the year is up next

BILLINGS — After a mild overnight by December standards, temperatures in much of the area peak on Tuesday. The trend is gradually cooling each day until the weekend.

Winds remain strong through much of Tuesday in the Livingston / Nye areas. Gusts could reach over 60 mph Tuesday morning.

After starting in the 20s in the eastern plains to well in the 30s Tuesday morning, highs will reach the 40s to mid-50s from Billings to the west by afternoon. Eastern Montana and much of northern Wyoming peaks in the 30s to low 40s.

Temperatures will slip gradually to the teen and 20s for the lows by the weekend, and highs mainly in the 20s to mid-30s. That's typical for the end of December and early January.

A series of disturbances keep a chance of stray rain or snow showers going.