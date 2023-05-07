Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mild and Mainly Dry Through Wednesday; Wetter Period Thursday through Saturday

BILLINGS — Weather across the area will be mainly mild and dry through Wednesday. Isolated afternoon showers or thunderstorms are possible Monday and Wednesday, but will not be very organized and triggered mainly by daytime heating and dissipate shortly after sundown each of those days.

By Thursday, a slow moving weather system moving across the central Rockies of Colorado will bring moisture to Montana east of the continental divide. This moisture has the potential to produce 1"-3" of rainfall during the two-day period Thursday through Friday. The exact track of this system could change which would alter the precipitation chances and amounts for late week. Stay tuned to the forecast.

Once this system moves out of the region Saturday, warmer and drier weather will build across Montana by late Saturday and into Sunday, leading to what looks to be very nice weather for Mother's Day.