Q2 Billings Area Weather: It ain't over 'til it's over. More cold ahead.

BILLINGS — The coldest air shifts to the east, but still frigid temperatures remain region wide for Friday. More bitter cold wind chills ahead too, before a warm up.

Gusty northerly winds will gradually decreasing Thursday evening in eastern Montana. Blowing snow will drop visibility below 3 miles at times, with blizzard conditions possible in Fallon (Baker) and Carter (Ekalaka) counties.

Temperatures early Friday will be mainly in the -20s from Billings to the west. Many locations to the east will be -30 or colder.

Wind chill values will continue to reach the -40s on Friday, allowing for early signs frostbite or even hypothermia to occur in less than half an hour. Use care, plan travel, and watch out for pets.

Most highs will be within +/- 15 degrees of zero Friday. But the Livingston / Nye area will start to see increased afternoon and evening winds starting a warm up.

With periods of wind from Livingston eastward to Billings and a strong, high-pressure area building across the western U-S, temperatures will rebound to the 30s and 40s by Christmas Day and beyond.

Expect winds to gust to around 40 mph on Saturday and Sunday in Billings for Christmas. A few rain or snow showers will move across the area as well.