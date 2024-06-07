Q2 Billings Area Weather: Here is the forecast for the second week of June

BILLINGS — Afternoon temperatures will be around seasonal averages in the 70s and low 80s for the next several days. After some possible rain early next week it gets warmer.

Expect increased mountain snowmelt. River and streams are well below flood stage but waterways will be running higher and faster and the water will be cold.

Temperatures by Sunday are uncertain. There will be a high pressure area trying to build in warmer readings from the west, but a trough to the east could push colder air across the plains.

Showers and thunderstorm activity increases late Sunday through Monday. There will be plenty of moisture in the atmosphere so brief heavy rains are possible.

Temperatures remain on track to be warmer than average next week with high in the 80s to even a low 90 possible.