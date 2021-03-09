Q2 Billings Area Weather: From mountain snow, to a warm weekend, to who knows what

BILLINGS — In the short-term, it's cooler with mountain snow. By the weekend, warmer and drier. By next week, the jury is still out.

Tuesday night into Wednesday, periods of light snow will continue in the Beartooth Mountains with heavier snow in the Big Horn Mountains of northern Wyoming. Accumulations could be 4 to 6 inches with a few inches possible in the surrounding area.

Expect some winter weather driving conditions in northern Wyoming through Wednesday.

Overnight temperatures will drop mainly to the 20s each morning through Saturday. Afternoon highs will be in the 40s Wednesday and Thursday, with upper 40s to mid-50s by Friday.

The warmest days will be Saturday and Sunday with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s and highs solidly in the 50s. Expect sunny to partly sunny afternoon and mainly clear to partly cloudy overnights.

There is a lot of uncertainty by early next week. The trend is toward cooler and wetter weather but details remain very unclear.

Billings forecast:

Tuesday night… Mostly cloudy with a low near 27.

Wednesday… Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a scattered shower. High of about 46.

Wednesday night through Thursday… Decreasing clouds with temperatures in the mid-20s Thursday morning in the mid to upper 40s Thursday afternoon.

