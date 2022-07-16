Watch Now
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Extreme heat could lead to isolated severe storms on Sunday

Q2 Weather
Posted at 4:37 PM, Jul 16, 2022
BILLINGS — After a mild evening tonight, we'll be staring down the possibility of record heat on Sunday in areas like Billings, Miles City, Sheridan, and Cody. That extreme heat will allow for a few strong or even isolated severe storms with winds gusty between 60-80 mph and quarter-size hail Sunday afternoon into the evening as weak energy ripples through.

High pressure aims to keep a steady weather pattern in place next week. In a nutshell- mainly hot and dry! Outlooks are showing this to be the case through the end of the month.

Daytime highs will be in the 90s/100s on Sunday and Monday, 80s/90s on Tuesday, 90s on Wednesday then 80s/90s for the rest of the week.

Expecting nighttime lows to stay mostly in the 50s/60s through the end of next week.

-Miller Robson
Q2 Morning Meteorologist
miller.robson@ktvq.com

