Q2 Billings Area Weather: Daily rain showers through Sunday

BILLINGS — We are now into a period of unsettled weather as a steady stream of moisture from the Pacific and up from the Gulf blankets the area. Daily showers are possible through Sunday with lower elevation rain and mountain snow generally above 7,000 feet.

Isolated thunderstorms could pop up this afternoon into the early evening, especially in southeastern Montana. These storms could bring periods of heavy rain and gusty winds.

Over a foot of snowfall will be possible in the higher elevations of the Beartooths, Absarokas, and Crazies where a Winter Storm Warning will be in effect through Sunday morning. Billings, along with areas west and south, could pick up over a quarter of an inch of rainfall by Sunday night. There is still a lot of uncertainty with these projected totals, so continue to check the forecast.

Daytime highs will be in the 60s and 70s today before cooling to the 50s and 60s across the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com