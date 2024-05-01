Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cool with showers for now. But check out the weekend!

BILLINGS — The gusty winds ease up. But cooler temperatures and the chance of rain and snow showers increases through the end of the work week.

Winds ease up Tuesday evening after routinely hitting gusts of 40+ mph over a widespread area through the day. A few evening mountain showers decrease overnight.

While the best chances of measurable precipitation remain over the mountains, scattered showers will persist Wednesday through Friday for the lower elevations as well. It will be chilly enough in the mornings that it could be a rain / snow mix especially in the higher hills.

In a nutshell, the rest of the work week will be coolish with showers. A rumble of thunder is possible.

Expect the winds to ease but not disappear. Gusts of 20 to 35 mph are possible Wednesday and Thursday.

The outlook for the weekend is warming with highs in the 60s on Saturday and 70s to even near 80 in some places Sunday. But by Sunday evening the chance of rain redevelops and continues next week.