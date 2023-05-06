Q2 Billings Area Weather: Consistent temperatures as rain moves in and out

BILLINGS — Showers and isolated thunderstorms, is particularly in the afternoons and evenings, will be a regular event for the next week. Some days have better potential than others.

A disturbance moving through the area Saturday evening will create areas of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Brief heavy rain and small hail are possible through sunset.

Sunday morning will be dry, with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Patches of fog are possible early in the day

By the afternoon and evening, another round of showers and thunderstorms that could produce brief heavy rain and small hail will again developed. Some snow is possible in the mountains, especially above 7000 feet. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are possible.

The risk of storms will be lowest early in the week on Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday night and Thursday have the best chance of rain, with showers continuing off and on next weekend.

Early indications are warmer and drier weather will once again redevelop for mid-May.

