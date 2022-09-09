Q2 Billings Area Weather: A taste of Fall today

BILLINGS — We'll get a taste of Fall today as cooler air continues to settle in across the area. Some spots may not get out of the 50s for highs this afternoon. Scattered showers will start to taper off in the afternoon. Snow is expected in the mountains.

Smoke will definitely be a lot lighter today. Air quality will be much better, but some light smoke could still filter in this morning. The weekend will be clear.

Areas around Harlowton and Livingston could get the first freeze of the season tonight as temperatures approach the low 30s.

High pressure builds in tomorrow and squeezes out the moisture making for a dry and sunny weekend. Daytime highs will also begin warming up, but not expecting any of that extreme heat like earlier in the week.

Some areas could reach the low 90s on Monday, but daytime highs will steadily cool during week. Rain chances return to the forecast on Wednesday.

Highs will be in the 50s/60s today, 60s/70s tomorrow, 70s/80s Sunday and Monday then 70s/80s Tuesday through mid-week.

Lows will be in the 30s/40s tonight, 40s tomorrow night then 40s/50s Sunday night through the middle of next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

