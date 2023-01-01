Q2 Billings Area Weather: A quiet start to 2023

BILLINGS — A broad area of low pressure will slide well to our south Sunday into Monday bringing snow to southern Montana and across Wyoming. The heaviest snow will fall in the Absarokas and the Bighorns with a couple of inches possible in the lower elevations especially in northern Wyoming.

Expecting only a cloudy day on Sunday here in Billings. High pressure will build as we enter into the first week of 2023. We'll enjoy our fair share of sunshine through Thursday with no precipitation.

Another shot of energy could jet through as we get into the latter part of the week so a few flurries could pop up on Friday. It aims to be a quick shot so the snow (if any) won't stick around.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 30s over the next 7 days.

Nighttime lows will be in the 10s/20s tonight, mainly teens Sunday night through Wednesday night then mainly 20s for the rest of the week.

