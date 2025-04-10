Q2 Billings Area Weather: A gorgeous Thursday

BILLINGS — Thursday will be a beautiful day across the region with a healthy dose of sunshine and highs in the 60s and 70s as high pressure builds in from the west.

Friday is shaping up to be the warmest day of the week as a warm front moves through, bringing highs in the 70s to around 80°. Billings, Sheridan, and Cody will have the best chance to see record daytime temperatures. Snow melt could cause rising streams near foothills.

The first cold front is projected to sweep through Friday evening, bringing a chance of rain showers, especially areas west and north of Billings on Friday night. A very good chance of rain will spread across the region from west to east on Saturday. There could be just enough instability for a few rumbles of thunder during the afternoon. .25"-.50" of rainfall will be possible.

Rain will transition to light snow late Saturday night/early Sunday morning as a second cold front moves through before turning back to all rain during Sunday afternoon. It will also be windy on Sunday as a strong pressure gradient tightens up. Gusts between 30-40 mph or even stronger will be possible across the entire area with the strongest along the western foothills where the winds will increase begining Saturday evening.

A few showers could linger across our eastern counties on Monday before highs pressure brings dry conditions across the entire area Tuesday and Wednesday before our next cold front sweeps through on Thursday with more rain in tow, but there is still a lot of uncertainty on this.

Daytime highs will be in the 60s on Saturday, 40s and 50s on Sunday, mainly 50s on Monday then 60s and 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday,

Nighttime lows will be 30s and 40s Thursday night, 40s Friday night, mainly 30s on Saturday night, 20s and 30s on Sunday night and Monday night then 30s and 40s on Tuesday night.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com