Q2 Billings Area Weather: A beautiful Wednesday

BILLINGS — Most of the area will stay dry today, but there will be some moisture moving up from the southwest ahead of a trough that will bring a slight chance for showers in our western zones. This kicks off a stretch of unsettled weather over the region as daily showers will be possible Thursday through Sunday.

Thursday will not only bring a chance for showers, but there could be just enough instability aloft for a few thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, especially in southern and eastern Montana along with northern Wyoming. Brief periods of heavy rain may occur with these storms.

A steady stream of moisture will flow across the region through the weekend, bringing lower elevation rain and several inches of mountain snow above 7,000 feet. Some areas could receive over half an inch of precipitation by Sunday night. (see graphic)

Daytime highs will warm into the 70s today then cool to the 60s tomorrow before dipping to the 50s and 60s across the weekend.

