US military jet crashes near San Diego Marine Corps air station

A U.S. military F/A-18 Hornet fighter jet crashed near San Diego's Marine Corps Air Station Miramar late Thursday night.

The incident took place at around 11:54 p.m. "on government property east of the air stations, and there are no indications of damage to property on the ground," a statement released by the base said.

According to the release, the jet was not affiliated with the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing but was operating from the base.

While Marine officials did not confirm the state of the pilot on the aircraft, they did say they had initiated a search and rescue operation.

The Naval Air Systems Command says that the F/A-18 Hornet is the country's first all-weather fighter and attack jet and serves as the primary Marine Corps tactical aircraft for global operational deployments.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com