Trump heads to Florida ahead of hearing in classified documents probe

Former President Donald Trump will arrive in Florida on Monday ahead of his court appearance in the classified documents probe.

He will be staying in Doral, where he has a golf course.

Trump was indicted on 37 counts last week. According to the indictment, Trump had hundreds of classified documents at his residence located at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Images provided in the indictment show boxes of documents stacked in various locations, including a bathroom.

Former Attorney General William Barr spoke about the serious nature of the indictment over the weekend.

"It's a pretty detailed indictment," Barr said on Fox News Sunday. "And it's very, very damning."

Trump responded to Barr's comments on his Truth Social network, calling the former attorney general a disgruntled employee.

The former president has continually dismissed the charges, calling them a political witch hunt. About 70 of his supporters rallied at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend, vowing to support the president in the face of the charges.

"We must all be STRONG and DEFEAT the Communists, Marxists, and Radical Left Lunatics that are systematically destroying our country," Trump said on Truth Social on Monday.

Law enforcement is expected to be on high alert on Tuesday, but there have been no credible threats of violence reported.

