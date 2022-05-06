Three Forks pair signs with Rocky Mountain College basketball men

(Editor's note: RMC Athletics release)

BILLINGS - Rocky Mountain College men's basketball coach Bill Dreikosen has announced the signings of Mikey O’Dell and Finnley Tesoro from Three Forks High School.

O’Dell, a 6-foot-2 guard, joins the Battlin’ Bears after a prep career at both Three Forks and Butte High School. He averaged 10 points per game, 5.5 rebounds per game, and two assists per game and helped lead his team to a Montana State B championship. O'Dell was named All-Conference as a senior.

"Mikey has a skillset that allows him to make an impact in many aspects of the game,” Dreikosen said. “He is a hard worker that provides defense, scoring, and rebounding, which helped lead his team at Three Forks to the 2021-22 Class B State Championship. Mikey is also an excellent student and we are excited to add him to our basketball program and the Rocky community.”

O’Dell said, “I chose Rocky to continue to learn and develop at a high level as a student athlete!”

O’Dell plans to pursue a degree in education.

Tesoro, a 5-foot-10 guard, averaged 16 points per game, two rebounds per game, and four assists per game, was a three-time All-Conference player and All-State as a senior.

"Finnley is an excellent shooter and has a high basketball IQ,” Dreikosen said. “He is a proven winner and exemplifies that by helping lead his team to the 2021-22 Class B State Championship. Finnley is also a great student in the classroom. We are excited to have him joining our basketball program and the Rocky community.”

O’Dell said, “I chose Rocky, because of the small town community vibes it brings, and to continue my athletic and improve my academic career.”

Tesoro plans to pursue a degree in psychology.

