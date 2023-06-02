These adorable tiny home communities make downsizing a little easier

Tiny homes allow people to embrace a minimalist lifestyle and offer more opportunities to spend time outside in nature. Some people love to travel, and having a portable home affords them the ability to easily pick up their residence and move it to a new location.

As opposed to traditional home or apartment ownership, tiny home living translates to two things: a smaller square footage of living space and an overall lower cost of living. Most tiny homes fall between 150 to 600 square feet, are usually built by their occupants or a custom builder and are placed on a trailer for easy towing. Tiny house builders are required to follow local building code regulations.

Tiny home communities are attractive to homeowners for a variety of reasons. Living in a community, which may also be part RV or trailer park, means you’ll have neighbors and potentially on-site amenities, like a gathering center, laundromat and green space. Moving into a tiny home community involves renting a short- or long-term designated lot and towing your home to its new location.

Just like the homes themselves, tiny home communities come in several styles and allow homeowners to legally park or build their houses. Some communities act as permanent places to settle with property lines while others might be designed for short-term stays.

If you’re thinking about joining a tiny home community for the first time, or are an experienced tiny home owner and are looking for a change of scenery, here are five communities worth checking out.

1. Tiny Tranquility in Waldport, Oregon

Developed as a neighborhood for tiny homes and vintage RVs, Tiny Tranquility opened to the public in June of 2018 and offers nightly and long-term rentals. Amenities include a 2,400-square-foot lodge, TV room, barbecue area, two bonfire pits, dog park, community gardens and more. Long-term sites, reserved for 12-month commitments, cost $650 to $700 a month plus electricity. It’s an additional $60 per month for storage or personal nursery space. Rental spaces are only available for traditional park models and tiny home trailers that qualify as recreational vehicles and are registered as such in Oregon or another state.

2. Lemon Cove Village near Sequoia National Park

Located just a short drive from Sequoia National Park and Kings Canyon National Park, Lemon Cove Village is a tiny house and RV community tucked inside the small town of Lemon Cove. The town’s population is just 350. The space encompasses 55 sites that vary from tent sites to full or partial hookups. Amenities abound including a shuttle that runs all summer, a swimming pool, coin laundry, high-speed internet, restrooms, a garden zone and 11 acres of wooded area. Residents can enjoy nearby fishing, boating, hiking, white water rafting and more. Rentable lots for tiny homes cost $950 per month plus electricity.

3. The Sanctuary Minnesota Village in Ogilvie, Minnesota

Nestled on 80 acres of woods and trails in Ogilvie, The Sanctuary Minnesota is a holistic community that aspires to live in balance with nature. Because of this, it’s an adults-only community. Children may visit with advanced approval. Village spaces are available at a minimum of six months at a time for $350 to $450 per month. Temporary parking spaces may also be available for rent in a separate area. Cats are allowed, but other pets are determined on an individual basis. Residents have access to a community lodge and enjoy a variety of hosted events like tiny house workshops, yoga, breath work and personal development.

4. Acony Bell in Mills River, North Carolina

Located 22 miles outside of Asheville, Acony Bells rests on 50 acres that include hiking trails and a stream. New lots are currently in development and the community hopes to have a total of 97 lots, 17 of which will be vacation rentals the facility will manage for homeowners who would prefer to only visit occasionally. Communal amenities include 100 amp connections, fully-stocked fire rings, edible landscapes, community gardens and a nearby trophy trout fishing area. Yearly leases vary by size and average around $550 per month. Homes must be built by an accredited builder or possess a certification from Bildsworth. They must also pass an electrical inspection and meet insurance requirements.

5. WeeCasa in Lyons, Colorado

If you’d like to dip your toes in tiny home living without making a full-blown commitment, spend the night at WeeCasa Tiny House Resort, located near St. Vrain Creek in Lyons, Colorado. Dubbed the “world’s largest tiny house resort,” this community operates a lot like a hotel would. This eco-friendly resort hosts 22 tiny homes available for nightly rental, ranging in 165 to 400 square feet. Some homes can sleep up to six people.

The resort was established after a flood in 2013 destroyed several homes and now serves several guests during the summer months who may be attending weddings at a nearby venue or just want to experience the night in a unique abode. Prices start at $149 per night and go up. WeeCasa communities also exist in Rapid City, South Dakota and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Tiny home communities allow residents to surround themselves with like-minded people. If you’re considering this alternative lifestyle, try spending the night somewhere or visiting several communities beforehand to get a feel for the neighborhood.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.