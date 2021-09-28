How many total yards in Q2's latest Gamechangers? Play along!

BILLINGS — It seemed like everywhere we looked across Montana this past weekend, we saw people running, and running, and running some more.

Long touchdowns littered the high school football landscape, so we wanted to make Gamechangers a little more fun with an interactive challenge this week: how quickly can you add up the total number of yards from our top five scoring plays?

Watch the video above to test your skills (and see the best plays from the weekend).

