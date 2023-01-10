Sources: Brian Armstrong expected to become Fresno State's offensive line coach

BOZEMAN — Brian Armstrong is expected to become the next offensive line coach at Fresno State, multiple sources told MTN Sports on Monday.

Armstrong is currently the offensive line coach and run game coordinator at Montana State, dual roles he has held since 2019.

Armstrong was hired by Jeff Choate in 2016 to serve as the offensive line coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator the following season. In 2018 he moved to tight ends, then went back to the offensive line in the proceeding year which he's held since. Additionally, Armstrong has also been the run game coordinator since 2018.

Despite the question marks surrounding Montana State's young and inexperienced offensive line, Armstrong helped produce one of the most prolific rushing offenses in Bobcat history this past fall. Montana State's 4,366 rushing yards set a new single-season record within the program, which also ranked the Bobcats first in the FCS for total yards and yards per carry (6.49).

Armstrong replaces Saga Tuitele who left the Bulldogs in December to become Arizona State's offensive line coach.

Montana State has already started its search for a new offensive line coach.