Montana Lady Griz get commitments from three Division I transfers

MISSOULA — The Montana Lady Griz made a splash in the transfer portal this week as they continue to fill out their roster heading into the 2023-24 season.

Three NCAA Division I transfers have announced via social media this week that they have committed to head coach Brian Holsinger and the Lady Griz program. That includes Iowa State senior guard Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw, Arizona State junior center Imogen Greenslade and University of Portland sophomore guard MJ Bruno.

MTN Sports has confirmed their commitments to UM. The school has yet to make an official announcement of their addition.

Espenmiller-McGraw joins the Lady Griz for her final season of college eligibility. A native of Indianola, Iowa, Espenmiller-McGraw played four years for the Cyclones and appeared in 94 total games and started in 35, 23 of which came her freshman year in 2019-20.

Espenmiller-McGraw appeared in just nine games in 2020-21 due to an injury-plagued season. She returned to be a rotational player her final two seasons, and this past year she played in 30 games — including one start — and averaged 9.5 minutes and 1.7 points per game.

For her career at ISU, the 5-foot-10 guard averaged 5.1 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. She shot the ball at a 36.4% clip from the field and was 36.5% from deep. ISU made the NCAA Tournament the past three seasons with Espenmiller-McGraw on the team, including a Sweet 16 run in 2022.

Greenslade joins UM after spending three seasons at ASU. The 6-foot-4 center played in 61 games for the Sun Devils, and appeared in 12 games due to injury in 2022-23 and averaged 8.6 minutes, 1.8 points and 2.3 rebounds per game.

John Locher/AP Arizona State's Imogen Greenslade (43) drives into Oregon State's Jelena Mitrovic (12) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Pac-12 women's tournament Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

For her career at ASU, the Sydney, Australia native averaged 1.8 points and 2.2 rebounds per game and shot the ball at a 49.5% clip from the field.

Bruno rounds out the group after spending two seasons at Portland. A native of Spokane, Washington, Bruno appeared in 43 games for the Pilots and averaged 13.4 minutes, 2.7 points and 2.2 rebounds per game for her career.

Courtesy University of Portland Athletics University of Portland guard MJ Bruno (22) defends during a game.

This past season, the 6-foot guard played in 25 games and averaged 3.2 points and 2.3 rebounds in 14.5 minutes per game and had 22 steals. She shot the ball at a 52.5% clip from the field and went 12 for 24 from 3-point range. Portland advanced to the NCAA Tournament this season for the first time since 1997.

Both Greenslade and Bruno each have two years of eligibility remaining.

Espenmiller-McGraw, Greenslade and Bruno are the first three transfer adds for the Lady Griz this offseason. Sophomore forwards Willa Albrecht and Lisa Kiefer are the lone two players from last year's UM roster to enter the transfer portal so far.