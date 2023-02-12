Montana Grizzlies men hold off Weber State, win fifth straight game

OGDEN, Utah — Aanen Moody had another big game for the Montana Grizzlies with 23 points and the Griz won their fifth straight game with a 74-69 win over Weber State on Saturday evening.

Brandon Whitney added 18 points and Dischon Thomas scored 14 points as the Grizzlies (14-12, 8-6 Big Sky Conference) nearly let a double-digit lead slip late but held on to split the season series with the rival Wildcats.

Midway through the second half, UM led 58-42 after a 3-pointer by Moody. But from there, the Wildcats rallied to get within 70-67 with 1:16 to go. But Weber State was unable to get over the hump as the Grizzlies held on with Moody and Josh Vazquez icing the game with free throws.

UM shot the ball 51.9% from the field and went 14 for 25 from deep. The Grizzlies out-rebounded the Wildcats 33 to 23 but committed 16 turnovers. Josh Bannan had 11 rebounds for the Griz but committed eight of the turnovers.

Dillon Jones led Weber State (13-13, 8-5) with 21 points.

The Grizzlies are off for a week until taking on rival Montana State in Bozeman next Saturday.

