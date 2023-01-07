Former Griz quarterback Daniel Britt chooses in-conference foe, commits to Northern Arizona

MISSOULA — An intra-conference transfer should add some exciting buildup to the 2023 Big Sky Conference football season.

Daniel Britt, a former Montana quarterback, announced his commitment to Northern Arizona's football program via social media Friday evening. Britt announced his transfer from the Grizzlies on Dec. 19.

"Let's get it done #gojacks," Britt posted with a photo of him edited into an NAU jersey. Britt had tweeted that he received an offer from NAU just hours before announcing his commitment.

A Las Vegas, Nevada, native, Britt's transfer puts him closer to home while keeping him in a conference he's familiar with.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound quarterback spent two years with the UM program. As a redshirt freshman in 2022, Britt entered the quarterback picture down the stretch of the season due to injury to starter Lucas Johnson and struggling play by initial backup Kris Brown.

After playing in UM's opener in garbage time against Northwestern State, Britt didn't play again until the Grizzlies hosted Cal Poly on Nov. 5 when the game was well in hand for UM. However, the following weeks against Eastern Washington and Montana State, Britt entered the game as the official backup when Johnson left both contests with injury.

Then in UM's second-round FCS playoff game against North Dakota State, Johnson was hurt just before halftime and Britt guided the Grizzlies the rest of the way. He finished his final game as a Grizzly completing 12 of 20 passes for 108 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. UM ultimately lost 49-26 as its season ended at 8-5.

In five games, Britt completed 30 of 44 passes for 323 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in 2022. He also ran for 189 yards and one score. Britt, who also tweeted that he'd received an offer from Bryant University in Rhode Island during this process, has three years of eligibility remaining.

NAU struggled in 2022 under fourth-year head coach Chris Ball. The Lumberjacks finished the season 3-8 overall and 2-6 in league play as they missed the playoffs. NAU hasn't made the postseason since 2017.

Britt's transfer to NAU from UM will add some drama in the leadup to the 2023 season, as the Grizzlies and Lumberjacks are scheduled to open Big Sky play against one another on Sept. 23 in Flagstaff, Ariz.