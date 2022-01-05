SCOREBOARD: High school basketball - Jan. 4

Below are the results of high school basketball games played on Tuesday, Jan. 4. Scores can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.

High school boys basketball

Billings Central 65, Lockwood 45

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 51, Chinook 40

Geraldine-Highwood 64, Power 48

Glendive 76, Colstrip 43

Harrison-Willow Creek 62, Lone Peak 47

Joliet 52, Shepherd 50 (OT)

Missoula Loyola 51, Stevensville 39

Roundup 49, Red Lodge 44

Sunburst 51, Valier 30

High school girls basketball

Absarokee 31, Harlowton-Ryegate 27

Anaconda 65, Corvallis 22

Billings Central 69, Lockwood 31

Billings West 70, Bozeman 38

Lone Peak 66, Harrison-Willow Creek 23

Missoula Loyola 60, Stevensville 41

Noxon 71, Two Eagle River 45

Thompson Falls 55, St. Ignatius 43