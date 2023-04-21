'Rubber-like' material found inside hamburger patties prompts recall

A recall was initiated after customers complained of a "rubber-like" material in ground beef patties.

According to the Department of Agriculture, the patties were produced on March 14 by Weinstein Wholesale Meats. The recalled products were sold in 10.7-ounce vacuum-sealed packages containing two 85% lean/15% fat patties.

"The products subject to recall bear establishment number "Est. 6987" inside the USDA mark of inspection," the USDA said in a statement on its website.

In total, more than 2,000 pounds of beef, which was produced in Illinois, are being recalled.

"These items were shipped to an online distributor, which sold the product to customers nationwide," the USDA stated.

There's concern that people could have these patties in their freezers for later use. Consumers are urged to throw the patties out or return them to the place of purchase.

The "rubber-like" material has been identified as pieces of white neoprene. It has multiple uses, especially in heavy machinery. It can be found in gaskets, flexible mounts, springs and belts.

So far, no injuries or illnesses have been reported.

