MISSOULA — Authorities are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle early Tuesday morning in Missoula.

The incident happened in the area of West Broadway and Flynn Lane. Few other details about the death are known at this time.

Missoula Police Department Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold notes that the parties involved in the incident are being cooperative with the investigation which is continuing.

An alert from MPD was issued shortly after 6 a.m. on Tuesday.