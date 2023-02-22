Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Top NBA prospect Brandon Miller accused of giving teammate gun used in homicide

Alabama Player Murder Charge
Butch Dill/AP
FILE - Alabama forward Brandon Miller brings the ball up during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Auburn on Feb. 11, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. Police say Miller brought a teammate the gun that was used in a fatal shooting near campus. Tuscaloosa Police investigator Brandon Culpepper testified during a preliminary hearing Tuesday, Feb. 21, that Miller brought Darius Miles’ gun to him on the night of the shooting after Miles texted him and asked him to do so. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)
Alabama Player Murder Charge
Posted at 7:17 AM, Feb 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-22 09:30:50-05

Law enforcement officials testified on Tuesday that Alabama Crimson Tide standout men’s basketball player Brandon Miller provided the gun used to kill Jamea Jonae Harris on Jan. 15, AL.com reported. 

Police said that teammate Darius Miles asked Miller for the gun, which officials said was loaded at the time. Miles and Michael “Buzz” Davis are facing charges related to Harris’ death.

Nate Oats, head basketball coach for Alabama, said Miller is not in trouble. But Miller’s response to the situation has grabbed attention. At a pregame press conference, he told reporters that Miller was in “the wrong spot at the wrong time.”

“We’ve known the situation,” Oats said Tuesday. “We’ve been fully cooperating with law enforcement the entire time. I mean, the whole situation is just sad. The team closed practice with a prayer for the situation today, knowing that we had this trial today. You think of Jamea and her family.”

Oats later released a statement after his Tuesday news conference gained attention.

“I thought it was important for me to clarify the unfortunate remarks I made earlier. This entire time I’ve tried to be thoughtful in my words relative to this tragic incident, and my statements came across poorly,” according to multiple outlets.

Harris was reportedly sitting in the passenger seat of a car when the shooting occurred. Harris’ mom told AL.com she was a working mom who took overnight shifts at Amazon.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Local News

Get your FREE Q2 Streaming App