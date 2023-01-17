Tickets for neutral-site AFC Championship Game set to go on sale this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — The NFL announced Tuesday that tickets for a potential neutral-site AFC Championship Game in Atlanta are set to go on sale starting Wednesday, Jan. 18.

The game would be played at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium should the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills win their Division Round games this weekend.

“The NFL has advised the clubs to begin selling tickets from their allotment, in preparation for a scenario in which a neutral site game would take place,” the league said in Tuesday’s announcement.

Chiefs and Bills season ticket members will get the first crack at preferred rate tickets starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The clubs will contact season ticket members with additional information on how to put in for the tickets.

Non-season ticket members will be able to register for a presale that starts at 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20. Fans will have to register online ahead of the presale to obtain a passcode.

Any remaining tickets would go on sale to the general public starting at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23 through Ticketmaster.

Earlier this month, the league scrambled to put together a plan for the AFC Championship game after canceling the Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 Week 17 game between the Bengals and the Bears. The game was abandoned following the collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin .

The Chiefs could still host the AFC Championship should the Bengals defeat the Bills.

Should Jacksonville defeat the Chiefs, the winner of the Bills vs Bengals game would then host the AFC Championship.

This story was originally reported by Sam Hartle on kshb.com.