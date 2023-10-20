The Scripps Howard Awards: Honoring the best in journalism

From international conflicts to environmental concerns and issues that touch everyone's life, journalists are there for it all. They are tasked with telling people's stories and holding those in power accountable.

This year, the best in journalism will be recognized during the 70th Scripps Howard Awards.

“The work submitted to the Scripps Howard Awards stands as a powerful reminder of the irreplaceable role journalists play in our world," said Liz Carter, president and CEO of the Scripps Howard Fund. "This year was no exception."

Veteran journalists and media professionals are tasked with picking the winners in 14 different categories, including excellence in breaking news and excellence in innovation.

The winner of each respective category and other selected finalists will also be up for the coveted Impact Award, which will be given out at the ceremony.

Scripps Howard Awards finalists

Excellence in Audio Storytelling, honoring Jack R. Howard

American Public Media – “Sold a Story: How Teaching Kids to Read Went So Wrong”

The Marshall Project, NPR – “How the Newest Federal Prison Became One of the Deadliest”

The Seattle Times, KNKX (Seattle) Public Radio – “The Walk Home”

Excellence in Breaking News

The Indianapolis Star, The Columbus Dispatch, The Cincinnati Enquirer, USA Today – “Coverage of 10-Year-Old’s Abortion in Indiana”

The Texas Tribune, ProPublica – “Uvalde Shooting and Its Aftermath”

The Washington Post – “The Start of the War in Ukraine”

Excellence in Business/Financial Reporting

Bloomberg News – “Microfinance Misery”

Los Angeles Times – “Legal Weed, Broken Promises”

USA Today – “Dying for Care”

Excellence in Environmental Reporting, honoring Edward W. “Ted” Scripps II

Bloomberg Green, Bloomberg News – “Big Plastic”

ProPublica, The New York Times Magazine – “Barbados Resists Climate Colonialism in an Effort to Survive the Costs of Global Warming”

The Arizona Republic, azcentral – “Colorado River Crisis”

Distinguished Service to the First Amendment, honoring Edward Willis Scripps

Insider – “Deaths in the Family”

Las Vegas Review-Journal – “The Murder of Investigative Reporter Jeff German”

Traverse City Record-Eagle, CNHI News – “Unguarded”

Excellence in Innovation, honoring Roy W. Howard

The Markup – “Still Loading”

The Marshall Project, WOVU (Cleveland), Cleveland Documenters – “Testify”

Rolling Stone, Starling Lab – “The DJ and the War Crimes”

Excellence in Local/Regional Investigative Reporting

AL.com – “The Rise and Fall of a Predatory Police Force”

The Charlotte Observer, The News & Observer (Raleigh, North Carolina) – “Security for Sale”

KARE 11 (Minneapolis) Investigates – “The GAP: Failure to Treat, Failure to Protect”

Excellence in Local Video Storytelling, honoring Jack. R. Howard

KGW (Portland, Oregon) – “One Day”

KUSA-TV (Denver) – “Burned”

NBC Bay Area (San Jose, California) – “Saving San Francisco”

Excellence in Multimedia Journalism

The New York Times – “Inside the Apocalyptic Worldview of ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’”

San Francisco Chronicle – “Broken Promise”

The Wall Street Journal – “Russian War Crimes in Ukraine”

Excellence in Narrative Human-Interest Storytelling, honoring Ernie Pyle

CBS News 60 Minutes – “Sharswood”

The New York Times Magazine – “Lost in Ohio”

Serial Productions, The New York Times – “We Were Three”

Excellence in National/International Investigative Reporting, the Ursula and Gilbert Farfel Prize

FRONTLINE, The Associated Press – “Putin’s Attack on Ukraine: Documenting War Crimes”

Reuters – “Nightmare in Nigeria”

The Washington Post – “Black Out”

Excellence in National/International Video Storytelling, honoring Jack R. Howard

Fault Lines, Al Jazeera English – “The Killing of Shireen Abu Akleh”

FRONTLINE, The Associated Press – “Michael Flynn’s Holy War”

FRONTLINE — “The War on Ukraine” (“Putin’s Road to War”; “Ukraine: Life Under Russia’s Attack”; “Putin’s Attack on Ukraine: Documenting War Crimes,” in collaboration with AP; “Crime Scene: Bucha,” in collaboration with AP, SITU Research; and “Putin’s War at Home”)

Excellence in Opinion Writing

Los Angeles Times – “Rebuild | Reburn”

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette – “The Uncounted Dead”

The Washington Post – “Legacy of Exclusion”

Excellence in Visual Human-Interest Storytelling

Los Angeles Times – “Hollywood’s Finest”

San Francisco Chronicle – Visuals Team Portfolio

USA Today – “Life Became Suffering: Illustrated and Audible Memories from the Siege of Mariupol and the War in Ukraine”

How to Watch

The Scripps Howard Awards will air on Scripps News on Sunday, Oct. 22 at 8 p.m. Eastern. It will also be streamed on the Scripps News YouTube channel.

The Scripps Howard Fund is the philanthropic arm of the E.W. Scripps Company, the parent company of Scripps News.