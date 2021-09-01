Watch
Police: 1 student injured in North Carolina school shooting; officers seeking suspect

WXII via CNN
Scene outside North Carolina school where shooting was reported on Sept. 1, 2021
Posted at 11:12 AM, Sep 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-01 14:21:29-04

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Authorities say a student was injured in a shooting at a high school in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on Wednesday.

The Winston-Salem Police Department says all other students at Mount Tabor High School are safe following the shooting on the campus.

Police say they are actively seeking the suspected shooter.

The department says law enforcement officers have secured the school and officers are “doing everything possible to keep students safe.”

“We are actively investigating what happened and will share confirmed information when available,” wrote the department.

The department says all students are being transported to the nearby Harris Teeter grocery store, where they can reunite with their parents. Originally, officers had said the kids were being taken to the Robinhood Family YMCA.

“Reunification will take some time as students are being transported in stages,” wrote the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say many other schools in the area were locked down out of an abundance of caution. They stressed that there have not been any additional incidents reported at other schools.

Winston-Salem is located west of Greensboro.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

