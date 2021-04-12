One person reportedly died in police shooting in Minnesota

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — One person has reportedly died in a police shooting in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

According to KARE11 and MPR News, a man was reportedly shot and killed by police during a traffic stop.

KARE11 reports officers were conducting a traffic stop just around 2 p.m. Sunday when they noticed the driver had an outstanding warrant.

According to MPR News, while officers were attempting to arrest the driver, when he got back into the vehicle and an officer fired their weapon and striking the driver.

MPR reported that according to a press release, the police department stated they believe police activated body and squad cameras at the time of the shooting.

According to KARE11, the investigation is being handled by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.