New eyewitness comes forward after fatal falls at San Diego ballpark

KGTV is learning more about the tragic deaths of a mother and son who fell off the third-floor concourse at Petco Park on Saturday through new eyewitness accounts. San Diego Police are now describing the deaths as "suspicious."

There is a somber feeling outside Petco Park after two tragic deaths just before the Padres-Braves game on Saturday afternoon.

A makeshift memorial leans against a tree for a 40-year-old San Diego woman and her two-year-old son, who fell from the dining area in the 300 concourses onto the sidewalk of 200 Tony Gwynn Drive.

A 72-year-old woman who wished to be unnamed was visiting her family in San Diego. She was at Petco Park and witnessed this tragic incident.

Her daughter sent KGTV a statement that said she was with her son at the tables on the third level before the game and crossed paths with the woman, her son, a man, and their dog.

She said the man was standing by the railing, but the woman held her baby and suddenly began jumping on the table bench closest to the railing.

The witness said the woman seemed happy and laughing, even as she lost her balance and fell off the bench onto the floor. About a minute later, the witness said the woman climbed back up the bench and did it again, this time, falling with her baby over the railing.

The witness said there were no screams, but she did hear the sound when they hit the ground.

The witness said it was such a tragic memory, it was hard for her to recall it. The last thing she remembered was telling her son, "Oh my gosh. She went over!"

Rina Nakano at KGTV first reported this story.