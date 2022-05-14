10 killed in mass shooting at Buffalo supermarket

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ten people were killed Saturday at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, authorities said. Three others were wounded and are expected to survive.

Police said the suspected shooter was wearing tactical gear when he approached the Tops Market and began shooting. A security guard shot the 18-year-old, but authorities said it hit him in the tactical gear. The security guard was killed when the shooter returned fire, police said.

Authorities said Buffalo police quickly responded to the grocery store and talked the suspect into dropping his gun before surrendering.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned Saturday night. He will be charged with murder. However, police said they are also investigating the possibility that the shooting was racially motivated.

The suspect's name was not immediately released. Authorities said they didn't want to give him any publicity.