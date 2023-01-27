Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

How a Kansas City elementary school is using the Chiefs to inspire students

How Indian Creek Elementary is using Chiefs to inspire students
Posted at 9:08 AM, Jan 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-27 11:09:38-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Schools across Kansas City are gearing up for Red Friday. Inside the Center School District 58, Indian Creek Elementary kindergartners are getting the chance to cheer on their favorite players while incorporating reading, spelling and art.

Before anyone steps foot in kindergarten teacher Shelby Curfman’s classroom, students will see Chiefs players with books in their hands to showcase the importance of reading.

“They walk in and they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh Ms. Curfman, is that the Chiefs?’ And I’m like, ‘Of course that’s the Chiefs,” Curfman said with a smile.

This week, they’re learning all about JuJu Smith-Schuster.

“It’s so exciting to see how they come in at the beginning of the school year and all of the growth of they're making,” Curfman said. “And just to say, ‘You’re reading now,’ and them to light up when they can read a sentence, write a sentence and draw a picture, it's literally my why.”

As Ms. Curfman’s class learns how to read, spell and create art, they also shared their excitement about Sunday’s game.

“Go Chiefs,” Curfman’s class said with excitement.

This article was written by Rae Daniel for KSHB.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Local News

Get your FREE Q2 Streaming App