Gonzaga basketball coach Mark Few cited for DUI in Idaho

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Gonzaga basketball coach Mark Few has been cited for driving under the influence.

Few released a statement Tuesday night apologizing for the “hurt caused to those most important to me - my family, my players, and my program.”

Few said he exhibited "poor judgment" after he stopped Monday evening by Coeur d'Alene police.

Officers said they were responding to a report of someone speeding and driving erratically.

A police report stated that Few exhibited “several signs of intoxication” and that he refused to complete field sobriety tests.

The report says Few provided breath samples of .119 and .120, which is above the legal limit of .08.

ESPN reports the Gonzaga athletics director released a statement that says, "While the facts of the situation are still being evaluated, we understand its severity and the legal process that will follow."

Few has been the head basketball coach at Gonzaga since 1999. Last season, he led the Bulldogs to the national championship game, where they lost to Baylor.