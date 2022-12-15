Watch Now
Former Wimbledon champion Boris Becker released from prison

Frank Augstein/AP
FILE - Former tennis player Boris Becker arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London, April 29, 2022. British news agency Press Association reports that German tennis legend Boris Becker has been freed from prison after serving eight months of his sentence and now faces deportation from the UK. The 55-year-old German, who has lived in Britain since 2012, was released on Thursday Dec. 16, 2022, ahead of his deportation, PA reported, without citing sources. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
Posted at 8:56 AM, Dec 15, 2022
Boris Becker was reportedly released from a British prison Thursday.

The former Wimbledon champion was sentenced in April to more than two years in prison for hiding money and assets after he declared bankruptcy.

In a statement obtained by The Associated Press, Becker's attorney said Becker served his sentence and was allowed to return to his home country of Germany. Becker's sentence was reportedly fast-tracked under a program for foreign nationals.

Becker was considered a tennis phenom. He burst onto the scene in the 1980s as a teenager. He won Wimbledon in 1985 at the age of 17. He defended his title in 1986. Becker would add four more grand slam championships over the course of his career. He retired in 1999.

He was reportedly convicted of tax evasion in Germany in 2002 and served time on probation.

Becker returned to the ATP tour in 2014 to coach Novak Djokovic. The Serbian won five grand slam titles under Becker's leadership before they split several years later.

