Disney characters can hug again in April

Disney fans will be happy about this news.

Disney Parks announced Thursday that guests would soon be able to hug their favorite characters again "as early as April 18" as they begin relaxing COVID restrictions.

"While not all locations will be available immediately, we anticipate reopening in phases throughout the spring, and early summer," Disney Live Entertainment Senior Communications Manager Shawn Slater wrote in the blog post.

Throughout the pandemic, social distancing has been required for nearly all character interactions.

Disney World in Florida reopened in July 2020, and Disneyland in California reopened in April 2021.

The parks have slowly been returning to normal operations, with Disney World's Festival of Fantasy parade starting back two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, in California, Disneyland's famous parade is expected to start up the marching band again beginning the weekend of April 22.