Yellowstone National Park reports decrease in October park visits

Yellowstone National Park reported a 27% decrease in recreational visits in October 2022 compared to the previous year. YNP reported hosting 232,117 recreation visits in October.

On June 13, all park entrances closed due to the historic flooding, and visitors were evacuated. Due to the floods, the park experienced temporary closures. Park visitors should stay informed on what’s open and closed this winter.

So far in 2022, the park hosted 3,246,686 recreation visits. This is a 32% decrease from 2021.

Below is a list of year-to-date trends for recreational visits through October for the last several years:

2022: 3,246,686 (The park was closed June 13 through June 21. Three entrances opened June 22.)

2021: 4,789,649

2020: 3,753,531 (The park was closed March 24 through May 17. Two entrances opened May 18 and the remaining three opened on June 1.)

2019: 3,979,154

2018: 4,078,771

2017: 4,084,762

More information on park visitation can be found here.