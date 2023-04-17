Search continues for 18-year-old reported missing near Missoula

MISSOULA – The search is continuing for an 18-year-old who was reported missing in the Missoula area early in the morning on April 11.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office and Missoula County Search and Rescue are looking for Joseph Thompson, who was last seen four to five miles up Southside Road between Missoula and Frenchtown.

Thompson is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing 140 pounds. He has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Missoula County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jeanette Smith says the department is “utilizing all available resources, (and) are actively investigating the events before and after Thompson being reported missing.”

MTN News

Missoula County Search and Rescue, assisted by Two Bear Air, conducted extensive searches over the weekend with drones, ATVs and UTVs, a canine unit, and several individuals on foot, according to a news release.

“Missoula County Sheriff’s Office appreciates the outpouring to the friends and family of Joseph Thompson and the willingness to aid in search efforts,” Smith stated in the release.

People who are aiding in the search are being asked to be careful and “not to disturb evidence that could lead to the whereabouts of Thompson,” and also not to put themselves at risk, the release states.

Anyone with information that could lead to the whereabouts of Joseph Thompson, please call 911 immediately or contact Detective Deibert at 406-258-3713.

Thompson’s family is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his safe return.