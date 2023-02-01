Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Bonnie Raitt coming to Bozeman

BOZEMAN— Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Bonnie Raitt will play at Montana State University’s Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on Saturday, Sept. 9, as part of a newly announced 2023 tour.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, and will be available at ticketswest.com. Prices range from $56 to $86, plus fees.

MSU is one of nine U.S. stops on Raitt’s "Just Like That...” tour, which kicks off Sept. 2 in Victoria, British Columbia, and finishes May 9 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Raitt’s 21st album, "Just Like That ..." was released in 2021, the first in six years. She is most recognized for her hit songs "Something to Talk About" and "I Can't Make You Love Me," which are part of her Grammy-award winning albums, “Nick of Time” and “Luck of the Draw.” She was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000 and the Blues Hall of Fame in 2010.

The show will begin at 7 p.m. with the doors opening at 6 p.m. For more information, visit brickbreeden.com.