Polson man killed in I90 crash in Gold Creek

A 28-year-old Polson man died Friday in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 at the Gold Creek exit.

The man was driving a 2010 Honda Civic around 6:30 p.m. in the eastbound lane when he went into the median, then over the crossover, and flew 109 feet before landing and rolling over multiple times, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The man was ejected when he hit the ground and died at the scene, according to Trooper Christopher Ellis.

He was not identified in Ellis's Saturday report.

Speed and drugs are both suspected factors, according to Ellis.