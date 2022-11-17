Watch Now
Montana VA reports fatal shooting on Fort Harrison campus

Posted at 11:55 AM, Nov 17, 2022
HELENA - Lewis & Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said one person died in a shooting at the Montana VA at Fort Harrison on Thursday.

The Montana VA said the incident involved one individual and a firearm.

“Currently, Fort Harrison VA Medical Center is safe and secure. The facility is open, and Veterans are being directed to their appointments by staff,” the VA said in a news release.

The shooting happened at around 7:30 a.m. and was cleared by law enforcement a few hours later. The Lewis & Clark County Sheriff’s Office and VA Police are conducting a joint investigation.

No other injuries were reported.

The agency also noted:

We encourage any Veteran, family member, or friend concerned about a Veteran’s mental health to contact the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 and press 1 or text 838255. Trained professionals are also available at the Veterans Crisis Line website. The lines are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

No other details were immediately released.

