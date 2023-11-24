Montana Millionaire conducts 'Early Bird' drawing for $25K

On Friday the Montana Lottery conducted the first of two "Early Bird" drawings in the annual Montana Millionaire sweepstakes.

There are two Early Bird prizes this year, one for $25,000 drawn today and one for $100,000 that will be drawn on Friday, Dec. 15.

The winning ticket for $25,000 is: 172886.

There are also 4,100 “instant win” tickets worth either $100 or $500 each.

The grand prize drawing for the three $1 million prizes will be on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

The Montana Lottery also provided responses to several frequently-asked questions: