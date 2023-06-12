Lincoln residents react to Ted Kaczynski's death

LINCOLN — Residents of the small Montana town of Lincoln are breathing easier after the news of Ted Kaczynski's death.

It is believed that Kaczynski, who was known as the Unabomber, called Lincoln home for nearly two decades before he was arrested in 1996.

The news of his death drew this response from one lifetime Lincoln resident: "I think it's about time."

"It's about time" was the overwhelming response from most of the community when asked about Kaczynski's death.

The response is not surprising given the arrest of the infamous killer in a small town drew unwanted media attention to the community and made the town a tourist attraction for the wrong reasons.

Covering Kaczynski

People would travel to Lincoln to catch a glimpse of the 10 X 14-foot plywood and tar paper cabin he had been living in for years.

Another resident of the town said how Kaczynski shouldn't matter.

"The way he died doesn't matter. He's been gone for years."

