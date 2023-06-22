Cowgirl Yoga in Montana celebrates International Yoga Day

BOZEMAN — June 21 marked International Yoga Day around the world and the date has been officially celebrated since 2015. The origins of yoga date back to ancient India, and today people are still enveloped in its mental, physical, and spiritual practices.

In Montana, yoga is practiced by a not-so-traditional technique involving horses. Margaret Burns Vap founded the trademarked Cowgirl Yoga, which focuses on the connection between yoga and horses.

She says Montana is the perfect place for Cowgirl Yoga.

“Here is very unique. Cowgirl Yoga is just very Montana," she said. "So it's representing yoga in a way that's true to this environment, these beautiful mountains, this beautiful state.”

Burns Vap has been running this yoga operation for more than a decade. In recent years she has been taking the retreat to ranches and facilities around the state, including B Bar ranch in Tom Miner Basin. Cowgirl Yoga can also be found internationally.

“We go abroad as well. We do Cowgirl Yoga in Argentina and Patagonia, but we have people coming from all over. We certainly had our locals, but it's great to bring women from across the world out here, too,” Burn Vap said.

And you don't need to be a seasoned rider or professional yogi to enjoy this activity.

"Whether you're an advanced horse person or just a beginner, the biggest advice is that yoga helps you do whatever you do better,” Burn Vap said.

More information on Cowgirl Yoga can be found at the Big Sky Yoga Retreats website.