Chick-fil-A releases plans for Bozeman location

BOZEMAN — Chick-fil-A, Inc. confirmed Monday a Bozeman location of the popular fast-food restaurant is in the works.

"While we are still early in the process, Chick-fil-A is happy to share that we are actively pursuing a new location in Bozeman at I90 and 19th Avenue," an email from the company stated.

According to Chick-fil-A, the restaurant is working its way through the City of Bozeman approval process. No timeline for when the Bozeman location will open was available.

The email continued: "We hope to have the opportunity to serve new guests delicious food in an environment of genuine hospitality."

Bozeman Communication Director Takami Clark said a building application has not yet been filed for Chick-fil-A.

More information about Chick-fil-A is available at the Chick-fil-A website.

RELATED: 'I haven't been to sleep yet': First customers line up at Billings Chick-fil-A opening