Actor Pierce Brosnan cited for 'travel in a thermal area' in Yellowstone National Park

Famed actor Pierce Brosnan has landed himself a court date in Wyoming after he allegedly engaged in “foot travel in a thermal area” in Yellowstone National Park.

The incident reportedly happened on Nov. 1. He has been issued two citations.

The first is for allegedly violating rules regarding “foot travel in all thermal areas and within Yellowstone Canyon confined to trails.”

The second is for violating closures and use limits.

Court document

Details about the incident have not been released.

Brosnan has been ordered to appear in U.S. District Court in Wyoming on Jan. 23, 2024.

He is best known for his portrayal of fictional super-spy James Bond in several movies. He has been in the Yellowstone area filming a western movie titled “Unholy Trinity.”

Several people have been similarly cited - and injured or died - in recent years due to the inherent danger to themselves and the risk of damaging the Yellowstone ecosystem.

The Yellowstone National Park website provides the following information about safety around thermal features:

