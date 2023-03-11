3 men sentenced for destructive arson fire that swept through Montana community

GREAT FALLS — Three men who admitted being responsible for a fire that swept through a community destroying nearly a dozen homes have been sentenced.

Brandon Cordell Bennett, Jr., Jevin James Mclean, and Galvinn Coates Munson were sentenced Friday in Cascade County District Court for the Dec. 1, 2021 fire that left a swath of destruction in the Gibson Flats community. The three previously admitted to charges related to the fire.

The fire destroyed 11 homes, 11 garages, and numerous outbuildings and cars in the community that adjoins the southeast side of Great Falls.

Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said the fact that no lives were lost was a "complete miracle."

Munson was sentenced to 20 years in prison for one count of arson, and an additional 88 years on 44 counts of criminal endangerment, for a total of 108 years. He will not be eligible for parole for 20 years.

Cascade County Detention Center Brandon Cordell Bennett,, Jr; Jevin James Mclean; Galvinn Coates Munson

Bennett and Mclean were each sentenced to 10 years in prison, with all time suspended, for a charge of arson and were ordered to perform 400 hours of community service, with a preference for Habitat For Humanity to help build homes. In addition, both were sentenced to one year in prison - also suspended - on a count of tampering with or fabricating evidence.

Bennet and Mclean will also be on probation for 10 years for negligent arson. If they break any laws or violate their sentencing conditions, they can be resentenced up to the maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

The three were also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $1,760,172.

Before sentencing, people who lost their homes and property were given a chance to address the three and explain how devastating the fire was.

While some were forgiving, there was some animosity by a few people who spoke. However, they all came to the conclusion that they were ready to move on.

The three men apologized for their actions.

During the sentencing, it was revealed that MDMA (methylenedioxymethamphetamine), also known as ecstasy or molly, was used while the men were smoking marijuana and shooting fireworks at each other.

It was agreed by all of the Gibson Flats residents in the courtroom that the defendants should pay restitution.

Several of the residents said after the sentencing they were happy the case was over and appreciative that they don't have to re-live what happened by going through a trial.

