Montana homeowners can claim property tax rebate starting Aug. 15

HELENA — Starting Tuesday, Montana homeowners can apply to get back up to $675 on their property taxes.

The Montana Department of Revenue will open claims Aug. 15 for the property tax rebate approved by the state Legislature and signed off on by Gov. Greg Gianforte earlier this year. The deadline to apply is Oct. 1.

“Property taxes are too high, which is why we prioritized and secured immediate property tax relief for Montanans this legislative session,” Gianforte said in a statement. “I encourage folks to get online tomorrow and claim their rebate.”

Homeowners can apply online at getmyrebate.mt.gov, or by submitting a paper form. Revenue says filing online is the fastest way to get your rebate.

Taxpayers must have owned and lived in their home for at least seven months last year to qualify. They will receive a rebate for their 2022 property taxes on that home, up to a maximum of $675.

To apply, you will need your home’s physical address, geocode, amount of property taxes paid last year and the names and Social Security numbers of the owner, spouse and dependents. Revenue has tools on the website to help taxpayers compile this information.

Leaders say they’ll process returns as they are received, and they plan to have all rebates distributed by the end of December. You can receive the rebate by direct deposit or a paper check.

Homeowners will be eligible to claim a second rebate of up to $675 in 2024 for this year’s property taxes.