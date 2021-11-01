Watch
Vehicle crashes into Rimrock Mall

Posted at 8:34 AM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 11:13:11-04

BILLINGS - A vehicle crashed into Rimrock Mall on Monday morning.

Billings police said on social media the incident happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. at D-Bat Baseball & Softball Academy.

A 63-year-old man who was driving the vehicle was injured and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.


